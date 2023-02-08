MURRAY — The prevailing notion was that Murray State could give Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball co-leader Drake a real battle Tuesday night after Saturday’s disastrous 43-point loss at Indiana State.
When the bell rang at the CFSB Center Tuesday, though, it was obvious that the Racers were still shaking cobwebs. And this was no time for that.
Having forged its way back into The Valley race, the visiting Bulldogs came out punching and immediately landed big shots. Led by Valley Preseason Player of the Year Tucker DeVries, Drake hit its first four shots from the field — 2-of-2 from 3-point range — took an immediate 10-1 lead and kept going from there to a resounding 92--68 win that put Drake (20-6, 11-4 in The Valley) in sole possession, for now, of the conference lead.
“I thought we were going to have a bounce-back game today and I think a lot of other people did too,” said Murray State point guard Brian Moore, who continued his solid play of the past several weeks with a team-high 17 points and two assists as he helped the Racers (13-12 overall, 8-7in The Valley) stay in the game in the first half, helping them cut as much as a 17-point lead to only 10 with less than four minutes left before halftime.
But critical mistakes on defense, along with a very ill-timed technical foul allowed Drake to regain control at 55-39 at the break.
“We kept righting and fighting but they kept going on four-nothing, six-nothing runs,” Moore said. “We fought on the offensive end, but we just didn’t fight enough on the defensive end.”
DeVries was the biggest problem. Standing 6’7”, he is able to get unimpeded looks on jumpers over smaller players. When his shot is on, he is even tougher to handle, which he was Tuesday, finishing the night with a game-high 32 points, 22 in the first half, on a devastating 6-of-8 effort from long range as Drake ended 12-of-21 as a team.
“We weren’t communicating, one. Two, we let DeVries get off like that. You can’t give him any opportunities, really,” said Racer forward Jamari Smith, who was Murray State’s only other player in double figures with 11 points.
Meanwhile, Drake had others finding the bottom of the net with DeVries as guard Roman Penn had 18 points and guard/forward Garrett Sturtz had 10.
