MURRAY — Heading into Saturday’s men’s basketball matchup at Indiana State, Murray State seemed to be gaining momentum in its inaugural season in the Missouri Valley Conference.
The Racers were heading to Terre Haute, Indiana after an important home win against former fellow Ohio Valley Conference rival Belmont to pull within one game of The Valley lead. Everything seemed in place for the Racers make a big run.
Now, after two blowout losses, the latest coming by a 92-69 count to preseason Valley favorite Drake Tuesday night at the CFSB Center, there are more questions than answers in the Racer camp. This came after a 99-56 disaster against Indiana State, a team the Racers (now 13-12 overall and 8-7 in The Valley and three games behind Drake for first place) beat in Murray.
However, while very pleased with his team’s offensive performance before the last two losses, Head Coach Steve Prohm was sounding an alarm about his team’s defense ahead of Tuesday’s game. The Drake loss, highlighted by a monster night from 3-point range (12-of-21 as a team with Preseason Valley Player of the Year Tucker DeVries scoring 33 points with a 6-of-8 night) brought those issues more into the light.
“If you’ve followed our team, we’re one of the bottom defensive teams in the league (10th in team defense as of Wednesday, ahead of that night’s slate of games). It’s just been that, at home, we’ve been able to kind of outscore people 74 to 71, 83 to 75, 83 to 82,” Prohm said. “We’ve just got a lot of work to do and that just takes time.
“There’s obviously a lot of issues with our defense right now.”
That is especially true on the perimeter, where the Racers have now been torched in rather scary fashion the past three games. Even in the 83-82 win over Belmont, the Bruins was deadly from long range, hitting 13 of its 27 shots (48.1%). Against Indiana State, it was as bad as it could get, 19-of-38, which set a new school record for the Sycamores.
It comes down to simple mathematics. When a team shoots a lot of threes and makes right at half, or even more, of those shots, beating it is going to be very hard, if not impossible.
“I thought we had two good days (of practice), from that standpoint,” Prohm said after Tuesday’s loss, echoing the sentiments of point guard Brian Moore Jr., whose first comments after the game were along the lines of “we expected a bounce-back tonight.”
“I think it’s more of this is a tough league. It’s a physical league and you’ve got to be connected,” Prohm added. “We’re not connected where we need to be to win these tough games right now.”
Yet, somehow, and in almost the exact similar fashion to the Indiana State game, the Racers were in the game before halftime. After Drake had opened as much as a 17-point lead — spearheaded by a 10-1 opening run in which the Bulldogs went 4-of-4 from the field and 2-of-2 from 3-point range — the Racers battled back to within 10 points twice about four minutes from the break.
At Terre Haute Saturday, Murray State was within only five points late in the first half, then surrendered a deadly 8-1 spurt to end the half. It happened again Tuesday as that 10-point lead grew to 55-39 at the intermission.
“We just became an undisciplined basketball team,” Prohm said. “We get it down to 10, then give up a transition layup on a (Murray State) made basket. Then, we get a technical foul and those refs? Man! Some of those guys are Final Four refs. They’re not going to listen to that, so we get a technical foul. Now, it’s 14, we miss, they get another easy basket and, now, it’s 16.
“Our goal was to be under 10 at half. We had a great chance to do it. We just didn’t close out the half the right way.”
The thing that has to be so hard for Prohm and Racer Nation to understand is that, earlier in the season, Murray State was not having such defensive issues in Valley play, at least not on this scale. Several teams were not reaching 70 with a high-water mark being the Racers’ 67-58 win over a Bradley team it will play Saturday in Peoria, Illinois.
“That was our best game, from a complete game standpoint,” Prohm said earlier in the week.
Yet, in spite of these issues, the Racers are not out of The Valley hunt, though it has become a much tougher hill to climb. With wins at Bradley Saturday and next Wednesday at Illinois State, the Racers not only could stop the bleeding but be able to sit back and see how The Valley chase unfolds.
Simply, this season in The Valley has been unpredictable with top teams taking unexpected losses up and down the board, though Drake seems to be the most stable team now after winning 10 of its last 11 league games.
“I believe that, with the guys we have and the coaches we have, we’ll figure it out,” said forward Jamari Smith. “In a game like this, you can fall out (of the top bunch of teams) quick, but you can also get back (in that bunch) just as quick.
“It’s a major urgency for us right now.”
