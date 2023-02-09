Burns vs. Drake

Murray State forward DJ Burns attracts the attention of Drake defenders, from left, Nate Ferguson, Garrett Sturtz, Conor Enright and Sardaar Calhoun Tuesday night at the CFSB Center in Murray. Burns had seven points and nine rebounds in the Racers' loss.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY  — Heading into Saturday’s men’s basketball matchup at Indiana State, Murray State seemed to be gaining momentum in its inaugural season in the Missouri Valley Conference.

The Racers were heading to Terre Haute, Indiana after an important home win against former fellow Ohio Valley Conference rival Belmont to pull within one game of The Valley lead. Everything seemed in place for the Racers make a big run. 

