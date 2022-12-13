Perry vs. Bellarmine

Murray State guard Rob Perry launches a long jumper Saturday against Bellarmine defender Alex Pfriem (2) at Freedom Hall in Louisville. Perry had 24 points but it was not nearly enough in the Racers' 69-58 loss.

 DAVID EATON/ Murray State Athletics

MURRAY — There have been two times this season that Murray State Head Men’s Basketball Coach Steve Prohm has seemed particularly displeased after his Murray State men’s basketball team had lost games.

One was after the Racers (5-4), playing their first game with 12 newcomers and two returning players from last season’s NCAA Tournament squad, were thoroughly handled by a strong Saint Louis team. The other was Saturday when the Racers let defending ASUN Conference Tournament champion Bellarmine be the more physical team in an 11-point loss at historic Freedom Hall in Louisville.

