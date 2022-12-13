MURRAY — There have been two times this season that Murray State Head Men’s Basketball Coach Steve Prohm has seemed particularly displeased after his Murray State men’s basketball team had lost games.
One was after the Racers (5-4), playing their first game with 12 newcomers and two returning players from last season’s NCAA Tournament squad, were thoroughly handled by a strong Saint Louis team. The other was Saturday when the Racers let defending ASUN Conference Tournament champion Bellarmine be the more physical team in an 11-point loss at historic Freedom Hall in Louisville.
In his postgame comments, Prohm talked about how the way Bellarmine played is how Murray State traditionally plays.
“We have to play with the same urgency they play with,” he said. “Hopefully, we now understand that.”
The first test as to how the Racers respond will be tonight when they return to the CFSB Center for a 7:00 matchup with a Chicago State program that traditionally has served as punching bag for major programs. Though the Cougars are 3-8 this season, things appear to be changing in The Windy City.
Chi State has been competitive in most games and one of their wins should be an attention getter. The Cougars beat Murray State’s new Missouri Valley Conference compatriot, Valparaiso, 87-74, in Chicago. This was the same Valpo team that the Racers had to fight for their lives to defeat, 77-70 in overtime, several days ago in Valparaiso, Indiana.
The Cougars also have beaten IUPUI and new Ohio Valley Conference member Southern Indiana, who has moved up to NCAA Division 1 play this season, which is what Bellarmine did a year ago. Both USI and Bellarmine were national Division 2 powerhouses before they made the jump to D1.
Chi State also has offensive firepower with three players scoring in double figures, led by 6-6 sophomore guard Wesley Cardet Jr. at 16.9 ppg.
For Prohm, though, one thing seemed to matter when it comes to tonight’s game in the minutes following Saturday’s loss at Louisville. How will his team respond?
“You know, this is our first test of true adversity, where you say, ‘You kind of got your butts kicked a little bit,” he said. “The Saint Louis game was a little bit different because it was early. Well, now, we’re in the thick of it, and we’re going back home and we haven’t been home much.
“The biggest thing is we need to play the right way.”
