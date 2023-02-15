MURRAY — There are lots of things that are under the skin of Murray State Head Men’s Basketball Coach Steve Prohm when it comes to the current three-game losing streak in which he and his time find themselves.
Lack of perimeter defense? Yup. The Racers’ own offense suddenly not able to reach 70 points? Check.
Losing the last three games by a ridiculous 43, 24 and 30 points, respectively? Yeah, that has him pretty hot under the collar too.
But there is something else he said is really hard to take.
“The frustrating thing is, with teams like Bradley (a 78-48 loss Saturday in Peoria, Illinois) and Indiana State (99-56 at Terre Haute the previous Saturday), they’re teams we beat here by nine, 10 or 11, whatever it may be,” Prohm said earlier this week in assessing his team’s situation. The Racers did beat Bradley and Indiana State — two of the best in the Missouri Valley Conference —at the CFSB Center in Murray, while another Valley stalwart, Drake, did hammer the Racers 92-68 last Tuesday in Murray.
This came after the Racers had beaten former fellow Ohio Valley Conference member Belmont in Murray to pull within one game of The Valley lead. Now, the Racers are 13-13 overall and 9-9 in the Valley — tied for fourth — as they prepare for tonight’s matchup at Illinois State.
Oh yeah, this is yet another team the Racers defeated earlier this season in Murray, 70-67 in overtime in Murray State’s first-ever Valley conference game.
“If you’re schedule is balanced a certain way and you’re 10-6 right now instead of, say, 8-8, do we feel better?” Prohm asked, prefacing the statement by noting that Bradley and Drake are currently tied at the top of The Valley standings at 12-4 in league play with suddenly red-hot Indiana State only a game behind. In other words, since the heart-stopping 83-82 win over Belmont, also in second place, two weeks ago, Murray State has faced three of the top four teams in the conference, two on the road.
“We still have the same issues (particularly with defending 3-pointers, where the Racers have allowed teams to hit right at 50% and to have made at least 12). So we’ve hit our tough stretch. Now, do we have the character and resolve to finish (The Valley regular season) the right way and get some momentum going?”
The good news, at least it would seem that way, is that Illinois State (10-17 overall and 5-11 in The Valley) does not seem to have the artillery to have the kind of nights Murray State has been surrendering from three range. For the season, the Redbirds are hitting about 34% from that range, not exactly terrible, but they are also not hitting them in bunches, averaging 7.3 a game.
Where the Redbirds make their money is at the foul line, where they are the No. 4 team in the nation in team free-throw percentage at 79.6%, making an average of 13.6 charity tosses per game. That means they are taking the ball hard to the basket, which is what forward Seneca Knight did to great effect in the first game at Murray, where he began making bull rushes to the paint and scored the majority of his 20 points that way.
However, the Redbirds are not winning many games, and they are showing they can be dangerous, and they did beat Belmont and Southern Illinois, tied with Indiana State for second in The Valley, in Normal.
“You’ve got to evaluate teams on where you’re playing them,” Prohm said. “Where we’re playing them, they beat Belmont, they beat Southern Illinois, they beat Missouri State (also near the top of The Valley standings) and they’re playing a lot better here in the second half of the season.
“In this game, absolutely we don’t want to put them on the free-throw line as they have multiple guys that shoot 80% or better.”
Prohm also said that preparing for the Redbirds is difficult because they are not using the same starting lineup in most games; they have used 11 different lineups so far, even though they primarily are using the same nine players.
“They’re in the same process as we are,” Prohm said of the Redbirds, who lost several players from last year’s team, including guard Antonio Reeves, one of the few bright spots on a disappointing Kentucky team. “They had seven, eight, nine new guys (Murray State has 12), so they have a brand new roster and they have changed a decent amount from one game to the next. In fact, when I was watching them (while scouting), they had two different starting lineups for the two games I watched, but it appears to be more from the front court than the perimeter from what I gathered.”
The Racers will look to end the streak, starting at 7 tonight at CEFCU Arena in Normal. Voice of the Racers Neal Bradley and former Racers assistant Kenny Roth will have the call on FROGGY 103.7, while ESPN+ will have the game available for viewing.
