CEDAR FALLS, Iowa— Murray State appeared to have its men’s basketball game with host Northern Iowa well under control with about eight minutes left Tuesday night.
The Racers had taken a nine-point lead and the Panthers seemed to be in trouble. That is when one of the best coaches in the business — UNI Head Coach Ben Jacobson — called a timeout. What he said is not known, but the results said all.
Seemingly on the verge of being blown out, the Panthers suddenly regained the sharpness of their claws. What followed were six minutes of torture for the Racers as they suddenly could not score. Meanwhile, UNI was suddenly scoring in bunches — 18 straight points, to be exact — to pave the way to a 75-67 win at the McLeod Center.
“I thought we had so many good moments tonight on both ends of the floor and really put ourselves in position to win the game,” said Murray State Head Coach Steve Prohm, whose team went from having a chance to split its initial Iowa leg of the Missouri Valley Conference schedule to being swept (by UNI and Drake) and falling to 9-8 overall, 4-3 in The Valley.
“But that was both halves tonight. We get up 24-17 and close the (first) half (with UNI going on an 11-3 run to lead 28-27 at halftime). And their spurts with their shot-making came so fast. Also, we didn’t keep scoring in (the second-half run by UNI) to maintain the lead.
“You know, you’re going to evaluate every look that we got and missed but I thought we got decent opportunities to stay right up there, but we weren’t able to.”
Guard Rob Perry, who has been a bit quiet as of late, got hot in the second half. After UNI (9-8, 5-2 in The Valley) took a five-point lead about eight minutes into the second half, Perry suddenly exploded, starting with a transition 3-pointer that was followed by another bomb, two free throws, mid-range jumper and another triple to leave his team in possession of a 56-51 lead with about 10 minutes left.
The run continued as reserve guard Brian Moore Jr., outstanding again Tuesday with eight points and two assists, scored off a drive, then fed guard/forward Kenny White Jr. for a layup that put the Racers up 60-51 with 7:48 left in the game.
However, that was when UNI awakened. It got a basket from forward Cole Henry, followed by a conventional three-point play by the Valley’s leading scorer, guard Bowen Born, to trim, then another Henry score to suddenly cut the lead to only two points, 60-58. Then, after a Murray State turnover, Born saved the ball from going into backcourt and an over-and-back turnover that then became a Henry putback to tie the game, 60-60.
Then, reserve forward Landon Wolf, who connected five times from 3-point range, hit his biggest bomb to give UNI the lead for good at 63-60. The run continued when forward Tytan Anderson, who had 18 rebounds Tuesday, showed he could put the ball into the basket with a layup that increased the lead to 67-60. Born (23 points) and Henry (14) both went 1-of-2 at the foul line to up the lead to 69-60 before Perry (22 points) finally gave the Racers their first points in about six minutes with a basket to cut the lead back to seven.
However, the damage had already been done.
“At the end of the day, in the last six minutes, they scored twenty-four points, bottom line. That’s why we lost right there,” Prohm said, finding a way to be positive. “I told our guys that a part of me is upset, part of me is frustrated and part of me is disappointed, but there is another part of me that, as I watch us play tonight in response to (Saturday’s lopsided loss to Drake in nearby Des Moines), if we can get it all together, all complete, then man! We can do some good things, but this league is unforgiving from the standpoint of if you’re not good for thirty-eight or thirty-nine minutes, you’re going to be in a tough spot.
“I thought, for thirty-two or thirty-three minutes, we were good tonight, but it’s not good enough here, especially on the road.”
Forward Jamari Smith showed that he may have finally recovered from an illness that kept him out of last week’s win over Bradley and seriously limited him Saturday at Drake. He had 16 points, while guard JaCobi Wood had 13. n
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.