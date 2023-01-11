White vs. UNI

Murray State's Kenny White Jr. finds room for a short shot Tuesday night against Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

 DAVE WINDER/ Murray State Athletics

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa Murray State appeared to have its men’s basketball game with host Northern Iowa well under control with about eight minutes left Tuesday night.

The Racers had taken a nine-point lead and the Panthers seemed to be in trouble. That is when one of the best coaches in the business — UNI Head Coach Ben Jacobson — called a timeout. What he said is not known, but the results said all.