DES MOINES, Iowa — Entering this season, Drake was seen by most observers as the team to beat in Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball.
In fact, the Bulldogs were tabbed as The Valley favorite for the second straight year. And when they went to Lincoln, Nebraska in mid-December and beat a Mississippi State team from the vaunted Southeastern Conference that, at the time, was ranked 15th in the nation, those ideas seemed justified.
However, now that Valley play has started, things have been a bit less successful. Though still sporting a strong 11-5 mark overall, the Bulldogs have struggled in conference play and are entering Saturday’s game with Valley newcomer Murray State at a disappointing 2-3 within the league, the latest defeat having come Wednesday against Southern Illinois in Carbondale, Illinois.
The Racers (9-6 overall) are entering Saturday’s nationally-televised contest in the thick of the race for first place, tied with SIU and Missouri State at 4-1 in league play, one game behind surprising 5-0 Indiana State. Murray State Head Coach Steve Prohm said the Racers are going to stick to what has been their philosophy from the start, worry about getting better as a team each time they hit the court.
“We can continue to become a good defensive team and continue to share the ball,” Prohm said after his team picked up probably its guttiest win so far this season Wednesday night, 67-58 over a Bradley team that was also picked to be among the tops in The Valley and seemed to have a sure advantage on the inside as Murray State was without forward Jamari Smith, who was sidelined with an illness.
Instead, the Racers beat the Braves badly in that area, winning the rebounding battle, 39-32 (thanks in large part to forward DJ Burns’ 10 boards to go with a team-high 16 points), and earning a stunning 36-22 edge in points in the paint against a team that was much bigger anyway, then became more so without Smith.
“Coach Prohm came to me before the game said, ‘Hey! I need you tonight man! We’re not going to have Jamari,’” Burns said. “Man! Not losing the rebounding battle? Couldn’t have been prouder of this team.”
Now, the Racers face what appears to be a much different challenge in Drake. Where Drake was more inside-oriented, the Bulldogs appear more interested in a faster pace, averaging 71.9 ppg. However, in Valley play, Drake so far has not been able to consistently increase the pace, averaging only 63.8 ppg and have failed to reach the 50 mark in losses at Missouri State and SIU.
That said, it would seem logical to think that the Racers will be facing a desperate team on Saturday. A loss would make an already deep hole even deeper for the Bulldogs in the Valley standings and, with Indiana State favored against Illinois-Chicago in Terre Haute, Indiana Saturday, the prospects of dropping four games out of first place this early in the season could not be comforting.
Drake will seek to return to its winning ways by improving its shooting percentage as it has fallen to 44.9% on the season from the field and only 34.2% from 3-point range. In its losses to SIU and Missouri State (both by 53-49 scores), the Bulldogs were a combined 34% from the field overall and, while better from three range, a 37% clip was not enough to secure wins.
The Bulldogs need its scoring weapons to ignite the offense and will count heavily on guard 6-7 guard/forward Tucker DeVries to live up to his 18.3 ppg as he can take his game either inside or outside. He will need help from guard Roman Penn, who averages 10.2 ppg. Drake also has four other players all scoring at an average of more than 8 ppg, while the Bulldogs have 10 players seeing at least 10 minutes of floor time each game.
For the Racers to continue their strong start in league play, they have to continue to play strong defense. So far, Murray State is allowing 63.8 ppg in Valley play this season, which includes two overtime games, otherwise that average would be even lower.
Murray State athletics also said Friday that Smith, who seemed to snap out of a slump in a 78-61 win Sunday at Evansville with 14 points, should return to action at the Knapp Center in Des Moines.
Saturday’s game can be heard on FROGGY 103.7 at 5 p.m. with Voice of the Racers Neal Bradley and former Racers assistant coach Kenny Roth on the call. This game will also be televised nationally on ESPNU.
The last time ESPNU showed the Racers this season resulted in a blowout win over Tulsa in the Myrtle Beach Invitational in November at Conway, South Carolina.
