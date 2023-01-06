Wood flies vs. Bradley

Murray State guard JaCobi Wood hangs in the air as he prepares to hit a layup for two of his 10 points in Wednesday night's win over Bradley in the CFSB Center in Murray. Wood had a big game as he added six rebounds, four assists and a steal in the Racers' 67-58 win that kept them tied for second place in the rugged Missouri Valley Conference.

 DAVID EATON/ Murray State Athletics

DES MOINES, Iowa — Entering this season, Drake was seen by most observers as the team to beat in Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball.

In fact, the Bulldogs were tabbed as The Valley favorite for the second straight year. And when they went to Lincoln, Nebraska in mid-December and beat a Mississippi State team from the vaunted Southeastern Conference that, at the time, was ranked 15th in the nation, those ideas seemed justified. 