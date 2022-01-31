MURRAY — In a battle of the last two teams to boast of undefeated records within Ohio Valley Conference play Saturday, it was host Murray State making the big plays against defending OVC Tournament champion Morehead State.
Riding forward KJ Williams’ 21 points, eight of which were scored in a stretch late in the second half, the Racers also hit 12 of 16 free throws down the stretch to win a slug fest with the Eagles, 77-66, at a raucous CFSB Center in Murray.
“I thought it was a heck of college basketball game with two really good teams and I thought every player on the floor played their guts out and really competed at a high level,” said Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon, whose team (20-2, 10-0 in OVC play) took sole possession of first place in the league as Morehead fell to 16-6 overall and 8-1 in the OVC.
After a first half in which the Racers had four shots blocked and had much trouble finishing inside, it was this area of the floor where they did their greatest damage in the final 10 minutes. A pair of short baskets from reserve forward Jordan Skipper-Brown (seven points, five rebounds) put Murray State up 48-46 before Eagle forward Johni Broome tied the game with about seven minutes left.
However, that was when Williams went to work, scoring on four straight possessions to give his team a 56-48 lead with about five minutes left. Morehead never was closer than five points the rest of the way.
“Once I got that first one in, I was ready,” said Williams, whose first points of that surge came on a short hook shot over Broome. “I got confidence. Then, it became a matter of going back and to keep getting buckets.”
Once in the lead, though, the Racers’ work was not finished. Morehead managed to stay in contact and was only down 68-61 when Racers guard Justice Hill went to the foul line with about a minute left, setting the stage for Skipper-Brown to make what McMahon said was one of the biggest plays of the day.
Hill (19 points and five assists) hit the first charity toss but missed the second shot. Skipper-Brown, though, came away with a huge offensive rebound, then passed the ball to guard Tevin Brown (16 points), who then drained two shots at the line to push the lead to 71-61.
“Huge,” McMahon said as he described not only Skipper-Brown’s rebound but his play overall, only two days after the forward returned to action at Tennessee Tech after going into COVID-19 health and safety protocols. “(Friday) was his first practice in over a week and it’s really a testament to the freak of an athlete he is.
“He had four offensive rebounds and I thought the offensive rebound he had off that missed free throw really sealed the game for us. But he finished plays with toughness around the basket.”
Morehead had four players score in double figures with guard Skyelar Potter leading the way with 16 points. However, along with Williams, Hill and Brown, Murray State had a fourth player hit double digits as well, reserve guard Trae Hannibal, who ended with 14 points, eight rebounds and two of Murray State’s eight steals as the Racers’ defense forced 15 turnovers that led to 20 points.
