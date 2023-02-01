MURRAY — Men’s basketball in the Missouri Valley Conference has traditionally come down to being very physical and fairly low scoring.
After Wednesday night’s battle between former Ohio Valley Conference rivals Belmont and Murray State, Valley traditionalists were probably screaming “Blasphemy!” Simply, this game did not, in any way, resemble a typical Valley game as both teams shot the ball very well, the game flowed nicely and, yes, the scoreboard was lit up constantly.
At the end, a rare missed shot by perhaps The Valley’s best player —Belmont guard Ben Sheppard, who led all scorers with 35 points — was the difference as Murray State prevailed, 83-82, to earn a split of the season series. Along with avenging a rough loss in January in Nashville, the win moved the Racers to 8-5 in Valley play, only one game out of a log jam for first place that includes five teams with four losses, including Belmont.
“It’s definitely a good feeling. You’re playing a great team (the Bruins are now 9-4 in the Valley), so it’s good to pull it out,” said Racer guard JaCobi Wood, who knows the Bruins (16-8 overall) a bit better than his current teammates as he transferred to Murray State (13-10 overall) in the off season after playing last year for Belmont.
He helped his new team’s cause with a solid night of eight points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
“That’s our style of play. I think we’re both among the fastest teams in the league, so being able to have a team like that to play that gets up and down helps us,” he said, then focusing on the final play of the game as Sheppard, a lanky and fast 6’6” senior, was able to attack the rim after a missed free throw at the other end of the court, but somehow was short on a layup as the buzzer sounded. “Oh! It’s a big feeling. Your nerves are going all through the roof as you’re going through that last shot and you’re like, ‘Aw, I hope they don’t make it, and they get a shot right at the rim!
“We’re lucky he missed it. What did he go tonight? Twelve of twenty-one?! And that’s the shot he missed? I figured he was going for 45 tonight, the way he was playing.”
As good as Sheppard was, though, there was a reason Murray State had the lead in the final stages. Except for some rough free-throw shooting (the Racers missed three of four attempts at the stripe in the final 40 seconds to give the Bruins a chance to cut into an 82-78 lead that was produced when Wood scored on the inside.
Until then, Murray State was outstanding offensively, going 34-of-64 from the field (53%) and point guard Brian Moore Jr., making his fifth straight start, was the catalyst, scoring a career-high 25 points. And he was big when it counted, hitting two huge 3-pointers and a hanging jump shot to help take the Racers from a 73-69 deficit with less than five minutes left to am 80-75 lead as the game approached its final minute.
“Yes sir! Being able to play in big games like this … it’s what I’ve dreamed of,” said Moore, who ended the night 10-of-14 from the field and a perfect 3-of-3 from 3-point range. “My teammates and coaches have been preaching confidence in me with my jump shot and, today, I was feeling comfortable to the point that, if I was open tonight, I was going to let it go.
“We wanted this one, especially after we had lost bad to them (80-65 in Nashville). It was huge, being part of this atmosphere. It’s insane, so shoutout to the Racer fans. Coach (Steve) Prohm sent out a Tweet last night hyping the game and telling our fans, ‘Hey! We need you!’”
Those fans were nervous early as Belmont came flying out of the gate to take a 10-4 lead. However, the Racer fans were soon involved as their team caught the Bruins about midway through the first half, then took command, using an outstanding array of ball movement to baffle the visitors and establish as much as a 10-point lead at 33-23 when a Wood pass created a scoring chance for forward Jamari Smith off a Belmont turnover.
However, the Bruins had their long-range shooting eye dialed in and closed the half on a bombing binge with five triples, only to be answered by three from the Racers that helped them stay ahead, 49-43 at halftime. At that point, the two teams had not only combined on 14 treys, but they had done so with deadly accuracy as Belmont finished 9-of-18 (50%, some 9% above its league-leading average), while the Racers were even better with accuracy, 5-of-7 (71%).
“Man! Both teams had it going,” said Racer assistant Johnny Mattox. “We really had to make an adjustment at halftime and try to live with them shooting twos an we did a better job in the second half, holding them to four (threes).”
Moore paced a Murray State attack that put four players in double figures scoring wise with guard/forward Kenny White Jr. ending with 14 points off the bench, while guard Rob Perry and forward DJ Burns both had 12. Sheppard was helped by 18 points by guard Cade Tyson and 11 from guard Drew Friberg. n
