Moore

Murray State guard Brian Moore Jr.had a career-high 25 points Wednesday night to help the Racers avenge an earlier loss to Belmont at the CFSB Center in Murray. The Racers emerged with a hard-fought, yet very entertaining 83-82 win.

 DAVID EATON/ Murray Sttae Athletics

MURRAY — Men’s basketball in the Missouri Valley Conference has traditionally come down to being very physical and fairly low scoring.

 

