Glen Green

Glen Green (21) was one of the top players from the Coach Ron Greene era at Murray State.

 Murray State Athletics file photo

HENDERSON — Murray State men’s basketball great, Glen Green, died Sunday, May, 14, surrounded by his family.

From 1979 to 1983, covering four seasons, Green was an important part of the rebuilding plan of the Murray State program when Coach Ron Greene came back to his alma mater.