AURORA — Murray State tennis got the win over Austin Peay in the Popeyes Battle of the Border, Friday at the Kenlake State Resort Park Tennis Center.
Annika Pschorr completed a comeback win for the Racers by winning the night’s final match to clinch the team victory and keep the Racers undefeated at 4-0.
The Racers’ Jordina Font/Sarah Bureau pair won their doubles match with a dominant performance. But the Governors got the doubles point by winning the other two matches.
Natalie Slezakova was the first to put the Racers on the board in singles after securing a straight-set win in her match. Then, the Racers and Peay went back and forth until Pschorr clinched the Racers’ win.
“Overall, very high level of play from both teams. What I think stood out today was that we were able to beat a very strong Austin Peay team,” said Racers Head Coach Jorge Caetano.
“The girls showed a lot of fight, resilience and character and were able to come back from behind and win in the end. This was a very important match for us moving forward.”
#1 Jana Leder/Melody Hefti (APSU) def. Annika Pschorr/Natalie Slezakova (MSU) 6-2
#2 Denise Torrealba/Yu Cheng (APSU) def. Paola Campigotto/Emma Honore (MSU) 6-3
#3 Jordina Font/Sarah Bureau (MSU) def. Sophia Baranov/Lucy Lascheck (APSU) 6-1
#1 Sarah Bureau (MSU) def. Denise Torrealba (APSU) 7-5, 6-4
#2 Jana Leder (APSU) def. Emma Honore (MSU) 6-2, 6-3
#3 Annika Pschorr (MSU) def. Melody Hefti (APSU) 5-7, 7-6, 7-5
#4 Natalie Slezakova (MSU) def. Yu Cheng (APSU) 6-4, 6-3
#5 Sophia Baranov (APSU) def. Paola Campigotto (MSU) 7-6, 6-2
#6 Jordina Font (MSU) def. Lucy Lascheck (APSU) 6-3, 6-2
The winning ways came to an end for Murray State on Sunday as a strong Southeast Missouri team took a 4-3 (matches) win at Kenlake.
Sarah Bureau and Emma Honore notched the Racers’ only doubles win, while Slezakova and Paola Campigotto got singles wins.
