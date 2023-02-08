Annika Pschorr

Murray State's Annika Pschorr supplied final singles win in Friday's team victory over Austin Peay.

 Murray State Athletics photo

AURORA — Murray State tennis got the win over Austin Peay in the Popeyes Battle of the Border, Friday at the Kenlake State Resort Park Tennis Center.

Annika Pschorr completed a comeback win for the Racers by winning the night’s final match to clinch the team victory and keep the Racers undefeated at 4-0.

