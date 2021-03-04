BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Murray State women’s tennis made the trek to Birmingham, Alabama for two matches over the weekend that featured meetings with Samford and UAB. Murray State came up short in both contests, falling by scores of 4-3 and 7-0 respectively.
“I think the main things we need to take from this weekend are our ability to be competitive against two strong teams, but the fact that both Samford and UAB were able to expose some of our weaknesses – something we will work relentlessly this week to improve on,” said MSU head coach Jorge Caetano.
While Marit Kreugel and Sara Loncarevic teamed up to earn a 6-2 victory over Samford’s Alex Konlaev and Ally Hayduk at #3 doubles, it would be Samford who claimed the doubles point after winning their matches at the #1 and #2 positions.
In singles, Marit Kreugel (7-5, 7-5) and Sarah Bureau (6-4, 6-2) cruised to straight-sets victories at the #3 and #4 spots, while Anja Loncarevic (2-6, 6-4, 6-2) battled back to prevail in three sets at the #5.
