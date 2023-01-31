AURORA — Murray State finished a perfect start to the spring portion of its tennis season Sunday with a 5-2 (matches) win over Lipscomb at the Kenlake State Resort Park Tennis Center.
This came on the heels of Friday wins over Southern Indiana and Cumberland (Tenn.), giving the Racers a 3-0 start.
On Sunday, the doubles teams of Paola Campigotto/Emma Honore and Sarah Bureau/Jordina Font got Murray State started with wins in their matches. Natalie Slevakova then put the Racers in the singles win column with a straight-set win. Annika Pschorr followed that with a singles win before Honore clinched the match with her three-set win over Lipscomb’s Sofiia Paladi.
“We had lots of ups and downs throughout the match but it was something we expected given it is only our first weekend of competition. Very happy with how we competed from top to bottom,” said Racers Head Coach Jorge Caetano.
“Everyone was swinging with a lot of confidence from the get-go and it paid off in the big moments.”
Friday, the Racers stormed from the starting gate with wins in their first two matches of the spring season.
The Racers opened the weekend with a 6-1 win over USI. Jordina Font and Bureau doubles started the day with a win, followed by a win from the team of Slezakova/Pschorr.
Honore was the first to put the Racers in singles, followed by Slezakova’s straight-sets triumph.
In the Racers’ 6-1 win over Cumberland, the Slezakova/Pschorr pair opened with a doubles win withFont and Bureau following that with a win of their own.
Pschorr then took a straight-sets win to start the singles with Honore clinching the match with a straight-sets win of her own.
“These two matches were great to brush some of the dust off and get some good reps in. The girls did a good job overall taking control of their matches and I am pleased with everyone’s performance,” Caetano said.
“It was remarkable to see Maggie (Smith) and Megan (Null) making their debut as Racers. They had very close matches, and their opponents just played a little better in some of the key points, but I am very proud of them for leaving it all out there.”
Murray State 6
Southern Indiana 1
Doubles
1- Natalie. Slezakova/Annika Pschorr (MSU) def. Lauren Rowe/Rachel McCorkle (USI) 6-1
2- Emma Honore/Paola Campigotto (MSU) def. Abigale Brown/Khandice Thomas (USI) 6-3
3- Jordina Font/Sarah Bureau (MSU) def. Abigail Myers/Madison Windham (USI) 6-0
Singles
1- Emma Honore (MSU) def. Lauren Rowe (USI) 6-1, 6-0
2- Sarah Bureau (MSU) def. Rachel McCorkle (USI) 6-1, 6-1
3- Natalie Slezakova (MSU) def. Khandice Thomas (USI) 6-2, 6-0
4- Jordina Font (MSU) def. Madison Windham (USI) 6-2, 6-1
5- Paola Campigotto (MSU) def. Abigail Myers (USI) 6-1, 6-1
6- Elle DeWees (USI) def. Megan Null (MSU) 6-4, 6-4
Murray State 6
Cumberland 1
Doubles
1- Natalie. Slezakova/Annika Pschorr (MSU) def. Jessica Hernandez/E. Sungatullina (CU) 6-0
2- Jordina Font/Sarah Bureau (MSU) def. Kaede Hatano/Juanita Mendez (CU) 6-1
3- Emma Honore/Paola Campigotto (MSU) def. Valentina Mendez/Maria Arbelaez (CU) 6-2
Singles
1- Sarah Bureau (MSU) def. Jessica Hernandez (CU) 6-1, 6-0
2- Emma Honore (MSU) def. Maria Arbelaez (CU) 6-1, 6-3
3- Annika Pschorr (MSU) def. Elina Sungatullina (CU) 6-1, 6-0
4- Jordina Font (MSU) def. Kaede Hatano (CU) 6-0, 6-0
5- Paola Campigotto (MSU) def. Valentina Mendez (CU) 6-1, 6-2
6- Carlee Teague (CU) def. Maggie Smith (MSU) 7-5, 6-4
Murray State 5
Lipscomb 2
Doubles
#1 Annika Pschorr/Natalie Slezakova (MSU) vs Sasha Dobranos/Anja Trbeznik (LU) 5-5 unfinished
#2 Paola Campigotto/Emma Honore (MSU) def. Alina Cherniaieva/Sofiia Paladi (LU) 6-2
#3 Sarah Bureau/Jordina Font (MSU) def. Perri Howard/Liza Diachenko 7-5
Order of finish: 2, 3*
Singles
#1 Sasha Dobranos (LU) def. Sarah Bureau (MSU) 6-2, 7-5
#2 Emma Honore (MSU) def. Sofiia Paladi (LU) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2
#3 Annika Pschorr (MSU) def. Anja Trbeznik (LU) 6-4, 6-3
#4 Natalie Slezakova (MSU) def. Liza Diachenko 6-2, 6-3
#5 Alina Cherniaieva (LU) def. Jordina Font (MSU) 6-3, 5-7, 10-6
#6 Paola Campigotto (MSU) def. Taisia Yakunina (LU) 6-1, 6-0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.