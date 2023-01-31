Slezakova

Murray State's Natalie Slezakova prepares for a forehand volley in a match this past weekend at the Kenake State Resort Park Tennis Center in Aurora.

 Murray State Athletics photo

AURORA — Murray State finished a perfect start to the spring portion of its tennis season Sunday with a 5-2 (matches) win over Lipscomb at the Kenlake State Resort Park Tennis Center. 

This came on the heels of Friday wins over Southern Indiana and Cumberland (Tenn.), giving the Racers a 3-0 start.