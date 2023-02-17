MUERAY —Murray State tennis is going back on the road for back-to-back matches against Middle Tennessee and Chattanooga, today and Saturday.  

The Racers are coming off a loss to Western Kentucky, falling 3-4 on Feb. 10. MSU won their points from singles wins including straight-set wins from Sarah Bureau and Paola Campigotto.The Racers are 4-2 on the season heading into Friday’s match.

