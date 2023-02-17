MUERAY —Murray State tennis is going back on the road for back-to-back matches against Middle Tennessee and Chattanooga, today and Saturday.
The Racers are coming off a loss to Western Kentucky, falling 3-4 on Feb. 10. MSU won their points from singles wins including straight-set wins from Sarah Bureau and Paola Campigotto.The Racers are 4-2 on the season heading into Friday’s match.
The Blue Raiders are coming off a win last weekend against Tennessee State. Middle Tennessee won 5-2 and is currently 5-2 on the season. MTSU is on a 5-0 winning streak and is undefeated at home in Murfreesboro.
Chattanooga Scouting Report
The Mocs’ most recent win came from a dominating performance against Presbyterian where they won 7-0. They are set to host Tennessee State on Friday and the Racers to follow, Saturday..
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.