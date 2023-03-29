MURRAY — Murray State guard Rob Perry announced Monday that he is entering his name for the upcoming NBA Draft, while maintaining his college eligibility.
In a Twitter message, Perry, who led the Racers in scoring during their maiden voyage as a member of the Missouri Valley Conference, announced that he was declaring for the NBA Draft later this year. This makes him the second Racer player to announce his intentions to go to the professional ranks after forward Jamari Smith said that he would not be returning to college ball days after The Valley Tournament.
Perry’s announcement Monday also came a little after forward DJ Burns’ intention to enter the college basketball transfer portal was unveiled by the college basketball recruiting website Verbal Commits. Forward Kenny White Jr. also opted for the portal after the season as well.
By announcing his intention to maintain college eligibility, it appears that Perry is not obtaining the services of an agent, clearing the way for him to return to Murray next season, if he chooses.
“First off, I would like to thank God for blessing me with the ability to play the game I love. I’m so honored to represent and show these talents He’s presented me with and, without Him, I wouldn’t be in this position,” Perry said in the opening of his Twitter message. “I want to give a huge thank you to my Mom (Nakia Starker), family, close friends and my support system for your unwavering support you all showed. They are a big reason why I am the player I am today.”
Perry was one of 11 players who utilized the portal last year in coming to Murray State to start the second tenure of Steve Prohm as Racers head coach. Perry was a standout guard at Stetson in Tampa, Florida, and made a strong impact in what will be his only season with the Racers, averaging 14.4 ppg and 4.8 rebounds a game. With 56 made 3-pointers, Perry was also the top bombing artist on a team that finished its first Valley season 17-15 overall and managed to negotiate the rugged Valley schedule above .500, 11-9.
His final game as a Racer was a big one as he scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in a second-round loss to eventual champion Drake in The Valley Tournament at St. Louis. This is the same Drake team that had an eight-point lead with less than five minutes left in its NCAA Tournament game against Final Four-bound Miami (Fla.).
In his Twitter message, Perry thanked the staff and players at his former home, Stetson. Then, he focused on Murray State.
“To Coach P and the Murray State staff, you guys embraced a young kid from Florida with nothing but love and gratitude and I can’t thank you and those tremendous fans enough for all you did for me,” he said. “As I close this chapter and open another one, I know my purpose and the plans God have for me. With that being said, I will be entering my name in the 2023 NBA Draft, while maintaining my college eligibility.”
Perry was a Third-Team All-Valley selection at guard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.