Perry vs. Drake

Murray State guard Rob Perry (2) finds room for a shot against Drake defenders Tucker Devries (12), D.J. Wilkins (0) and Darnell Brody in the State Farm Missouri Valley Conference Tournament at St. Louis.  

 DAVID EATON/ Murray Sttae Athletics

MURRAY — Murray State guard Rob Perry announced Monday that he is entering his name for the upcoming NBA Draft, while maintaining his college eligibility.

In a Twitter message, Perry, who led the Racers in scoring during their maiden voyage as a member of the Missouri Valley Conference, announced that he was declaring for the NBA Draft later this year. This makes him the second Racer player to announce his intentions to go to the professional ranks after forward Jamari Smith said that he would not be returning to college ball days after The Valley Tournament.

Tags

Recommended for you