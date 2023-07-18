PADUCAH — One of the most prestigious golf annual golf events in western Kentucky more than earned that billing over the weekend.

It took a playoff to decide the amateur division of the 87th annual Banterra Bank/Jim Smith Contracting Irvin Cobb Championships at Paxton Park in Paducah with two of the three players in that group having Murray State ties. In the end, it was former Racer standout Josh Rhodes connecting on a par putt on the first playoff hole to win his second Cobb title after current Racer Jay Nimmo won the event last year. 

