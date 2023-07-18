PADUCAH — One of the most prestigious golf annual golf events in western Kentucky more than earned that billing over the weekend.
It took a playoff to decide the amateur division of the 87th annual Banterra Bank/Jim Smith Contracting Irvin Cobb Championships at Paxton Park in Paducah with two of the three players in that group having Murray State ties. In the end, it was former Racer standout Josh Rhodes connecting on a par putt on the first playoff hole to win his second Cobb title after current Racer Jay Nimmo won the event last year.
Nimmo, who hails from nearby Marshall County, came from a four-stroke deficit in Sunday’s second and final round to force his way into the playoff with Paducah’s Rhodes and Paducah’s Rocco Zakutney, who now plays at UT-Martin, all at 3-under par 139.
Rhodes shot a first-round 69 to put him only two strokes out of the lead on Saturday, while Zakutney did him one better with a 68. Meanwhile, another former Racer — Hunter York out of Marshall County — had managed to tie Zakutney for second after Day 1 with his own 68.
York, though, would fade on Sunday as he could only muster a 74 and finished tied for fourth. However, yet another Racer made a big bid to force his way into the mix and that was current Murray State player Trey Lewis, who shook off a 73 on Saturday to fire a strong 68 in the second round and finish in a tie for third.
Two other current Racers also finished in the top 10 with Tyler Powell and Trey Wall both ending the event with two-round scores of 145, good for a tie for seventh.
This marks Rhodes’ first Cobb crown since 2012.
In addition, Nimmo, Powell and Wall combined with pro player Fred Meyer to win Friday’s Cobb Pro-Am event at Paxton with a winning score of 56 in the four-player scramble. That was enough to win by two strokes.
