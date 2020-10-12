MURRAY — This edition of Racer Rewind showcases a big senior night of the great career of MSU star women’s basketball student-athlete Ke’Shunan James in 2018.
James scored 37 points in a win over Tennessee Tech at the CFSB Center on Feb. 17, 2018. James and her senior teammates scored 60 of the Racers’ 80 points.
The game will be available to view on both the MSU Athletics Facebook page and YouTube channel.
The Racers honored their seniors and took a step closer to getting a spot in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament with an 80-73 win that day. The Racers (10-17) improved to 6-10 in the OVC and, with two games remaining, had claimed the eighth and final seed in the OVC Tournament.
It was again a big performance from James, who was unstoppable with 37 points on 13-of-21 shooting from the field to go with six rebounds and three assists. Bria Bethea ripped down a career-best 12 rebounds and scored 16 points, while Abria Gulledge added 12 points and Mary Jones chipped in with a career-high five to the MSU attack.
Leading 18-11 after the first quarter, MSU opened the second with a 12-4 run to lead 30-15 with 5:35 before half. The Racers would take a 39-29 lead into the intermission.
When Tech cut the Racers’ lead to four points inside the 6:30 mark of the third quarter, James went to work and scored five straight points for a 49-42 lead with 4:55 on the clock. Tech tied it with 30 seconds left in the quarter at 53-53. James hit a free throw with 7.7 left and the game went to the fourth quarter with the Racers leading 54-53.
After falling behind with 8:40 left, the Racers hit TTU with a 7-0 run with a 3-pointer from Bethea and a fast break score, plus a follow-put back by Gulledge for a 65-59 lead with 5:40 remaining. James scored her 34th and 35th points of the game with 4:01 left for a 68-61 Racer lead. Tech never mounted a rally the rest of the way thanks in large part to MSU’s 21 made free throws, including eight in the final 1:06 of the contest.
