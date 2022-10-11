AKRON, Ohio — After a loss Friday, the seventh-ranked Murray State rifle team returned to form Saturday at the Robert A. Pinn Shooting Range in Akron, finishing second in a tri-match that also featured No. 3 Kentucky and 10th-ranked Akron. 

Murray State fell to the host Zips Friday, but battled back Saturday with a 4691 to finish ahead of Akron, but behind the UK.