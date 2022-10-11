AKRON, Ohio — After a loss Friday, the seventh-ranked Murray State rifle team returned to form Saturday at the Robert A. Pinn Shooting Range in Akron, finishing second in a tri-match that also featured No. 3 Kentucky and 10th-ranked Akron.
Murray State fell to the host Zips Friday, but battled back Saturday with a 4691 to finish ahead of Akron, but behind the UK.
Murray State fired a 2327 in smallbore and a season-high 2364 in air rifle to finish the match at 4691. Kentucky ended the day with 4705 aggregate, while Akron shot a 4681.
Freshman Paola Paravati and senior Matias Kiuru led all shooters in the match in smallbore with a 587 and a 586, respectively. In air rifle, Kiuru fired the second-highest score of the match at 595, while junior Allison Henry tied her career-high at 593.
In aggregate scoring, Kiuru finished second among all shooters at 1182, while Paravati was 10th at 1172. Sophomore John Blanton was also solid for Murray State Saturday, as he shot a 581 smallbore and a 592 air rifle to finish the day in ninth overall at 1173.
