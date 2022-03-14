COLORADO SPRINGS — The Murray State rifle team finished the 2022 NCAA Rifle Championships Saturday at Clune Arena at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in seventh place out of eight teams. The Racers shot a 2361 in air rifle to finish the event with an aggregate score of 4687.
Matias Kiuru led the Racers on the day with a 596, while John Blanton and Scott Patterson followed at 593 and 589, respectively. Dana Buesseler was next in line for MSU at 583, while Zach Jackson rounded out the day for Murray State at 580.
The Racers finished Friday’s first day in sixth place out of eight teams. The Racers shot a 2326 in the smallbore portion of the championships Friday to remain in contention for a podium finish.
Blanton and Buesseler started the day for Murray State on the first relay, shooting a 577 and 581, respectively. Kiuru followed in the second relay of the day with a 581, as well, while Jackson shot a 562 and Patterson fired a team-high 587 in the third and final relay.
Kentucky defended its national title at the event by winning with an aggregate of 4739, followed by TCU in second with a 4736 and Alaska Fairbanks in third at 4733.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.