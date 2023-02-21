NASHVILLE — The Murray State rifle team broke all three team single-match records and set one new individual match record as they shot a 4740 in the annual NCAA Qualifier match Saturday at the Pat Spurgin Rifle Range in Murray, Kentucky.
Fast Facts
•The Racers fired a 2360 in smallbore and 2380 in air rifle to finish the day with 4740. The scores bested the previous records of 2353 in smallbore, 2379 in air rifle and 4724 aggregate.
•Matias Kiuru posted career-highs of 594 in smallbore and 597 in air rifle to set a school record of 1191 in aggregate. Kiuru’s score was three better than the previous record of 1188 set by Barbara Schläpfer in 2018.
•In total, five different Racers combined to set two new personal bests. Zach Jackson joined Kiuru in setting new career marks in all three categories with a 586 smallbore, a 589 air rifle and an 1175 aggregate. John Blanton improved his personal bests in smallbore and aggregate with a 592 and an 1187, while Scott Patterson and Grace Foley each set new career-highs in smallbore at 589 and 572.
•Murray State’s score in the qualifier vaulted them from sixth to fourth in the current NCAA standings and was the third highest qualifier score nationally.
