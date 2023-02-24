MURRAY— For the eighth time in nine seasons, the Murray State rifle team will compete for a national championship. The Racers found out Tuesday that they will be one of eight teams competing at the 2023 NCAA Rifle Championships Mar. 11-12 at James A. Rhodes Arena on the campus of the University of Akron in Akron, Ohio. MSU will enter the event seeking its third NCAA national title and first since 1987.
Wednesday’s selection marks the 35th appearance by the Racers in the championship, which currently stands as the third-most all-time. West Virginia leads the way, now with 39 all-time appearances, followed by Alaska Fairbanks in second with 36.
Joining fourth-seeded Murray State in the field of eight teams this season will be two-time defending champions Kentucky, top-seeded TCU. Others rounding out the eight-team field this year include West Virginia, Alaska Fairbanks, Ole Miss, Nebraska and Air Force.
The 2022-23 season has already been one for the record books and the Racers will look to keep that going in Akron. Murray State is coming off of a monster qualifier this past weekend in which it set new program records in smallbore (2360), air rifle (2380) and aggregate (4740). Murray State’s aggregate score was also the third highest qualifying score nationally.
Last month, this year’s Racers further cemented their place in the record books by capturing the school’s 17th OVC championship.
