Racer rifle

Murray State rifle team members pose with a sign of congratulations and encouragement after the team learned it was selected to the NCAA Championships for the 35th time.

 Jones Photography

MURRAY— For the eighth time in nine seasons, the Murray State rifle team will compete for a national championship. The Racers found out Tuesday that they will be one of eight teams competing at the 2023 NCAA Rifle Championships Mar. 11-12 at James A. Rhodes Arena on the campus of the University of Akron in Akron, Ohio. MSU will enter the event seeking its third NCAA national title and first since 1987.

Wednesday’s selection marks the 35th appearance by the Racers in the championship, which currently stands as the third-most all-time. West Virginia leads the way, now with 39 all-time appearances, followed by Alaska Fairbanks in second with 36.

