MURRAY — Another conference championship for a wildly successful program at Murray State University is sending a group of Racers to the NCAA Championships. The Murray State rifle team recently won the Ohio Valley Conference Rifle Championship by posting an aggregate score of 4676. The championship is the fifth in the past six years for the Racers and head coach Alan Lollar. Murray State has now won a remarkable 15 Ohio Valley Conference titles.
The Racers won the 2021 OVC Championship behind the stellar shooting of Matias Kiuru and Allison Henry. Kiuru was named first-team All-OVC and OVC Air Rifle and OVC Smallbore Athlete of the Year. Henry earned first-team All-OVC honors in both disciplines and was also named the OVC Freshman of the Year. The pair were joined on All-OVC teams by Dana Buesseler and Anna Scheer. Buesseler was named first-team in air rifle and second-team in Smallbore, while Scheer earned second-team honors in air rifle.
When most people think about successful Murray State programs, they think about men’s basketball, but more respect and attention should be given to the Racer rifle program. The 15 conference titles rank third among the programs at Murray State behind men’s tennis (20) and men’s basketball (27). Winning that many conference championships in any sport is a remarkable achievement.
Lollar has now coached the Racers to seven conference championships in his 14 years at the helm. That level of sustained success is incredible. Having been the head coach of the Murray State women’s basketball team when we won the only regular-season OVC championship in the entire history of the program, I know firsthand how difficult it is to win even one championship. I’ll never forget a conversation I had with Billy Kennedy (MSU men’s basketball coach at the time) during that championship season about the difficulty of winning a championship.
Conference championships are great, but Murray State shooters have seen even more success on the national level than any other program at MSU. The Racers rifle team has won two NCAA Championships. The program has had seven individual NCAA Champions and eight members of the United States Olympics Team.
How about NCAA All-Americans? The MSU rifle program boasts 61 students who have been named to the All-American team a total of 134 times. That is more All-American team members than the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team.
Lollar knows that the program he guides enjoys success because of the desire of the student-athletes to continue to build upon the foundation laid by the people who came before them.
“I think there is a lot that goes into that continued success,” Lollar said. “but number one is the expectation of excellence. When you are recruited by a team that has a tradition of success, you know immediately that you are here to continue that success. That expectation shapes behavior.”
Lollar served as the head athletic trainer at Murray State before taking the reigns of the rifle program. His initial foray into the world of NCAA rifle competition came when he served as the athletic trainer for the NCAA Championships that MSU hosted when Hall of Fame member Elvis Green was the rifle coach.
“When I came to Murray State, I met Elvis Green, the rifle coach, when I was the host trainer for the NCAA Championships, ” Lollar said. “Over time, I helped him whenever I could and got to know the sport and the team. Murray State Rifle is very special. That first team in 1993 sort of adopted me and I never left.”
Lollar became the head coach of the program after offering to help with the search for a new coach. Former Athletic Director Allen Ward and Associate Director of Athletics Matt Kelly were conducting a national search and realized that the best person for the job was right in front of them.
Lollar has built upon an already successful foundation and knows that it takes more than the efforts of a coach to have sustained success.
“Over time, with the help of a great alumni base, especially Ernie Vande Zande and Bill Beard, we have made the team pretty solid financially,” Lollar said. “Mr. Ward was able to transition the coaching job from part-time to full-time. These two things were very important to the future of the team. That’s why I took the job. I love this team and this sport. I do it to honor those that built this program.”
Kiuru and Henry will represent Murray State at the NCAA Rifle Championship at Converse Hall in Columbus, Ohio on March 12-13. As Kiuru and Henry prepare to compete for an NCAA championship, their coach is reminded of last season. The Racer Rifle Team was set to begin shooting for a team title at the 2020 NCAA Rifle Championship when the world of sports was rocked by COVID-19.
“That was the hardest thing I have ever done in sports,” Lollar said. “To look at them and tell them our opportunity had been jerked away. That team had grown and overcome, and was poised to make their run. Dana (Buesseler) said it best, ‘We have unfinished business.’ The team came up short this year, but we are not done.”
