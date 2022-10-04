MURRAY — The seventh-ranked Murray State rifle team swept a doubleheader with No. 9 Ohio State Sunday at the Pat Spurgin Rifle Range in Murray, Kentucky. The Racers took the opening relay of the day against the Buckeyes, 4699-4691, as well as the second relay, 4614-4601.
Senior Matias Kiuru led all shooters in air rifle Sunday with a 596 in the first relay, while freshman Paola Paravati led the Racers in smallbore in that relay with a 587. The Racers also out performed the Buckeyes on both guns in the opening relay, winning smallbore, 2335-2332, and air rifle, 2364-2359.
