MURRAY — The Murray State rifle team downed Morehead State in its 2020-21 home opener Friday, 4674-4649, at the Pat Spurgin Rifle Range on the Murray State campus. The Racers took down the Eagles, 2319-2310 in smallbore, in addition to a 2355-2339 win in air rifle.
Sophomore Matias Kiuru picked right up where he left off last season by leading all shooters in the match with a 586 smallbore and a 593 air rifle for an 1179 aggregate. Junior Emily Fitzgerald followed Kiuru with a career-best 577 in smallbore and a 589 in air rifle for a career-high aggregate of 1166.
Senior Dana Buesseler was next in line for MSU after shooting a 581 in smallbore and a 584 in air rifle for a total of 1165. Other highlights came from freshmen duo Noelle Meals and Allison Henry and sophomore Chloe Odle who fired a 588, 587 and 587, respectively, in air rifle, while Anna Scheer was solid on both guns with a 575 smallbore and a 586 air rifle for an aggregate of 1161.
The Racers will now take two weeks off before returning to competition Oct. 24 at the Pat Spurgin Rifle Range against UT Martin.
