MEMPHIS —The Murray State rifle team improved its chances of making the 2023 NCAA Rifle Championship field Wednesday by tying the school aggregate record of 4724 at the R.F. Fogelman Rifle Range in Memphis, Tennessee. The Racers shot a season-high 2351 in smallbore, followed by a 2373 in air rifle.
Murray State’s score on Wednesday lifted its three-score qualifying average to 4720.3, giving them the seventh best such average in the nation and placing them safely inside the eight-team field for next month’s NCAA Championship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.