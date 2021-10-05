MURRAY — The eighth-ranked Murray State rifle team opened its 2021-22 campaign Sunday by shooting above its 2020-21 season averages against West Virginia at the Pat Spurgin Rifle Range in Murray, Kentucky. Despite the improvement over last season in just their first match, the Racers ultimately fell to the third-ranked Mountaineers, 4725-4674.
“Today was the first step of a long journey,” said head coach Alan Lollar after the match. “For us, today was about just shooting a match to evaluate where we are. Matias, Scott and Kylie all performed well today and this week we will just continue to work on getting better every day.”
Murray State shot a 2318 in smallbore and a 2356 in air rifle to finish 0.9 points above last season’s average in smallbore, 3.6 above in air rifle and 4.5 above in aggregate.
Kiuru led all shooters in the match by firing a career-high 590 in smallbore and a 595 in air rifle to match his career-high in aggregate at 1185. Sophomore Scott Patterson shot a 579 in smallbore and a 589 in air rifle for an 1168 aggregate, all of which were new highs. Kylie Wright also had a big day as she reached new career marks of 593 in air rifle and 1169 in aggregate to go along with a 576 smallbore.
The schedule will get no easier for the Racers next Sunday, Oct. 10, as they host second-ranked Ole Miss at the Pat Spurgin Rifle Range in Murray.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.