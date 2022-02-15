OXFORD, Miss. — In its last regular-season match of the 2021-22 campaign, the Murray State rifle team improved its chances of qualifying for next month’s NCAA Championship by firing a 4713 in a win over Jacksonville State Sunday at the Patricia C. Lamar Army National Guard Readiness Center in Oxford, Mississippi.
The Racers began the day with 2343 in smallbore, followed by a 2370 in air rifle to finish the match 64 shots better than the Gamecocks, who fired an aggregate of 4649. Qualification for next month’s NCAA match is based on a team’s top three scores at three different locations throughout the score, in addition to their score in next week’s NCAA qualifier.
Sunday’s 4713 at Ole Miss now replaces November’s 4707 at Jacksonville State, increasing MSU’s chances for making the field of eight next month.
Matias Kiuru and John Blanton each tied career highs in the match with Kiuru firing a 591 in smallbore and Blanton turning in a 597 in air rifle. Blanton and Scott Patterson also had a solid day in smallbore with each shooting a 585, while Patterson shot a 590 in air rifle and Dana Buesseler and Andrew Duryea each had a 591.
On Saturday, the Racers will return to the Pat Spurgin Rifle Range in Murray for the final time this season when they host the annual NCAA qualifying match against Nebraska.
