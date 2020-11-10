MURRAY — The eighth-ranked Murray State rifle team split a pair of matches at the Pat Spurgin Rifle Range in Murray Saturday and several season bests in the process. In the opener, half of the MSU squad picked up a 4690-4630 over Jacksonville State, while the other half fell to third-ranked Kentucky 4735-4621.
“I am really proud of everyone,” said head coach Alan Lollar after the match. “We had some really good performances today and showed some really good team balance. We are beginning to show why I get so excited about this team.”
Against the Gamecocks, Murray State set season-highs in all three categories and turned in their highest smallbore and aggregate scores since Nov. 3, 2018. The Racers turned in a 2334 smallbore and a 2356 air rifle for a season-high aggregate of 4690.
Kiuru led the first half of the Racer squad against Jax State with a 586 smallbore, a 595 air rifle and a 4690 aggregate. Allison Henry also fired a 586 in smallbore, a new personal best, in addition to setting a new career mark in aggregate at 1175. Kylie Delaney also set new personal records in smallbore and aggregate Saturday at 584 and 1167, respectively.
In the match against Kentucky, some of the Racers’ younger members were able to get valuable experience against a high-quality opponent. Abby Zinsmeyer led her squad in smallbore and aggregate in the match at 578 and 1160, respectively, each of which were new career-highs for the Texan. In air rifle, Emily Fitzgerald fired a 585 to lead the blue and gold against the Wildcats.
The Racers will see the Wildcats again next week in Lexington, where the two teams, along with Morehead State, will meet for the third annual Kentucky Long Rifle Match at UK’s Barker Hall Rifle Range. In addition to the traditional collegiate-style match of “shoot five, count four”, the match will also be contested under “shoot six, count six rules” for the traveling Kentucky Long Rifle trophy. Kentucky has won each of the two previous events, with Murray State coming in second in 2018 and third in 2019.
