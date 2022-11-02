MURRAY – As the Murray State rodeo team prepares to host its 47th annual Racer Round-Up Rodeo in less than three weeks, the team appears to be entering that time prepared to make a big impression on its home soil.
So far, the Murray State team has made quite an impression at several events in the region.
It started in late September as cowboy Lane Deckard won both bull riding and steer wrestling and tied for All-Around Cowboy honors at the Missouri Valley College Viking Stampede in Marshall, Missouri. That helped the Racers finish third overall in the men’s division.
Meanwhile, Racer cowgirl Mary Margaret Countess emerged with points in barrel racing and Sydney Newton won day money in that event.
The team then headed to West Alabama for its second event of the season at the UAW Tiger Stampede, where Deckard scored steer wrestling points, cowgirl Ryan Fritchley earned points in goat tying and several other team members just missed the short go on the final night.
Next was a venture to Sikeston, Missouri for the Three Rivers College Rodeo and the Racers scored points once again.
Fritchley finished fifth in breakaway roping, while Allen Morse made the final go-round in calf roping. Marie Baxley also finished in the top 15 of goal tying, while Countess was third in the barrel jackpot.
Before hosting the Racer Round-Up on Nov. 17-19, Murray State heads to Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia, Arkansas this weekend to see if it can continue to find success in the ring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.