MURRAY — Murray State tennis player Natalie Slezakova has been named Missouri Valley Conference Singles Player of the Week after going 3-0 for the weekend against former Ohio Valley Conference opponents Austin Peay and Southeast Missouri.
Slezakova, a sophomore from Zlin, Czech Republic, contributed to the Racers’ win over Austin Peay by winning her fourth flight by scores of 6-4, 6-3, Friday.at the Kenlake State Resort Park Tennis Center in nearby Aurora. She returned to the court on Sunday, again at Aurora, against SEMO and won her singles match 6-1, 6-4.
