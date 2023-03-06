Smith declares for NBA

Murray State forward Jamari Smith makes a clean block on a shot from Valparaiso's Kobe King (35) last week at Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY — One day after Murray State’s inaugural stay in the State Farm Missouri Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament ended, one of its players decided to test the professional waters.

Forward Jamari Smith, who had 11 points in Friday night’s loss to Drake in the Arch Madness quarterfinals announced on the social media site Twitter that his college career was over.

