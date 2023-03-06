MURRAY — One day after Murray State’s inaugural stay in the State Farm Missouri Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament ended, one of its players decided to test the professional waters.
Forward Jamari Smith, who had 11 points in Friday night’s loss to Drake in the Arch Madness quarterfinals announced on the social media site Twitter that his college career was over.
“Racer Nation, as I move on to the next chapter of my life, I wanted to take a moment to express my sincere gratitude to your unwavering support and encouragement over the past year. Your passion and dedication have been a constant source of motivation for me, and I am grateful for the love and admiration you have shown me throughout this season,” Smith’s statement began. “Your support has helped me through tough moments, and, for that, I will be forever grateful.
“As I say goodbye, please know that you will always hold a special place in my heart. I will never forget the memories we shared, the cheers you gave me and the feeling of performing in front of a crowd of dedicated die-hard fans.
“Although my time in the spotlight in Murray has come to an end, I hope that my journey has inspired you to pursue your own dreams and never give up on what believe in. Thank you for everything. It’s been an incredible journey, and I will never forget the lessons learned and the memories made. #Goracers.”
Smith then made a follow-up post to say that this was not because he was transferring to a new school, but that he was exploring pro-options.
Smith, 6’8” junior, transferred to Murray State from Queens College, where he was an NCAA Division 2 All-American. He had another year of eligibility of remaining, even though he has now played four seasons of college ball. He was the second-leading scorer for the Racers this season at 11.7 ppg and averaged 4.2 rebounds a contest.
His cousin, Jabari Smith, was a star at Southeastern Conference power Auburn last season and was taken as the third overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by Houston.
