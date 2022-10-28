CARBONDALE, Ill. — The last time a Murray State athletic team played in a postseason event on the Southern Illinois University-Carbondale campus was in 1969.
That was when the Racers met Marquette in that year’s first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at the still-new SIU Arena. It did not go well for Murray State as it was easily defeated by a much stronger ballclub coached by the legendary Al McGuire.
Thursday was the second time, with this opportunity coming in the sport of soccer as Murray State made its debut in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. It also went much better than what happened on the basketball court in ‘69.
Against a Drake team that had beaten them by one goal in Sunday’s regular-season finale, the Racers got their revenge, 1-0, at the Lew Hartzog Track and Field Complex. The win moves Murray State (5-12-3) into a second-round contest with host Southern Illinois at 2 p.m. Sunday in Carbondale.
Like this past Sunday’s match in Des Moines, Iowa, Thursday’s contest with Drake was decided in the late going. However, this time, it was the Racers finding the net as Grace Bodker found her younger sister, Morgan, with a pass that resulted in the only goal of the night with about 15 minutes left in the match.
This came as the Racers outshot the Bulldogs (5-8-6) 11-4 overall and 3-1 for shots on goal. The Racers also narrowed a 4-0 gap on corner kicks from the first half to 6-3 for the match. That had become an issue for the Racers in recent weeks as they had surrendered a significantly larger amount of corners to both Drake and Northern Iowa, both of those matches ending in losses.
