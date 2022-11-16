MURRAY — Following their impressive postseason run in the Missouri Valley Conference, Murray State women’s soccer has signed six in their 2023 class. Coach Matt Lodge is excited to add several different skill sets to the roster following the positive end to the 2022 season.
Hannah Carter, 5-5, Defender, Bowling Green, Ky.
·Part of the 2019 KHSAA State Championship winning side while at Greenwood
·Member of National Honors Society and earned a 3.87 GPA
·Father Played Football at Western Kentucky, Uncle Played Soccer at WKU
Megan Jeremias, 5-2, Forward, Collinsville, Ill.
·Earned Offensive MVP honors at Collinsville
·Played Club Soccer for St. Louis Scott Gallagher, the same club as several current Racers
·Ranked in the top ten in her area for goals, assists, and game-winning goals
·Has earned Honor Roll designation throughout her high school career
Mackenna Murgatroyd, 5-6, Forward, New Albany, Ohio (New Albany HS)
·Three-year letter-winner on the district and region-winning teams at New Albany
·Part of the OHSAA D1 final four in the 2021 season
·In 2021, helped the NAHS defense to 14 shutouts
·Four-year letter-winner in Track and Field
Ava Roberson, 5-6, Forward, Crestwood, Ky.
·Member of the 2022 KHSAA State Champions at South Oldham High School
·Earned All-Region First Team and Honorable Mention All-State honors in 2022
·Part of the State Runner-Up side in 2021
·All-District and All-Region First Team honors in 2020
·Member of National Honors Society throughout high school
Reagan Tate, 5-4, Defender, Hendersonville, Tenn.
·Four-year starter and three-time All-District and All-County honoree at HHS
·Earned All-State honors as a freshman in 2019 (THSSCA)
·Won two district and two region championships throughout her career
·Earned a 3.96 GPA and was a member of National Honors Society, Student Council, Rep DECA, FCA, FBLA
Samantha Wilson, 5-4, Midfielder, St. Charles, Mo. (Francis Howell North HS)
·First-Team All-GAC honors
·Earned a 4.3 GPA throughout high school
·Member of National Honors Society, Deca, Leadership Committee
·All-Conference All-Academic Honoree
