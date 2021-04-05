CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Murray State women’s soccer closed out a two-game road trip in style on Friday night when the Racers collided with Southeast Missouri. Despite falling behind in the 11th minute of the contest, the Racers stormed back with three unanswered goals to capture a 3-1 victory and an outright Ohio Valley Conference regular-season championship in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
“We’ve been behind a lot this season, but we’ve had full faith and trust in our team to claw our way back in the game. We knew it was never going to be a one-nil game. (Rebecca) Kubin came up big to equalize, and then the two goals from Lilly Strader were just fantastic…I think it’s the best we’ve knocked the ball around all season,” said MSU Head Coach Matt Lodge.
The Racers fell behind in the early stages after MSU defender Saraya Young was whistled for handling the ball inside the penalty area. Murray State sophomore goalkeeper Jenna Villacres saved the ensuing penalty kick, but SEMO’s Lauren Welker was able to put away the rebound as the Redhawks owned a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute.
Murray State found its equalizer in the 26th minute when Kubin found the net for the fourth time this season. Young played a perfectly-weighted ball from the back line that was flicked on by Hailey Cole before Kubin took it down and slotted the ball past the keeper to even the game at 1-1.
The 1-1 score line would remain unchanged as the match entered halftime. The Racers had outshot the Redhawks 5-4 with each side earning a single corner in attack through the first 45 minutes of action.
With less than four minutes gone in the second half, the Racers pulled in front when Lilly Strader received a pass from Camille Barber before firing a laser past the Redhawk goalkeeper as Murray State owned a 2-1 advantage in the 49th minute.
Strader then went on to put the game away in the 88th minute when her strike soared into the top corner as her second goal of the evening gave the Racers a two-goal cushion with just two minutes remaining.
Allowing just one shot in the second half, the Racer defense stifled the Redhawk attack, while Villacres collected two saves in the contest.
For Kubin, the goal is her 26th in a Racer uniform as she takes over sole possession of the No. 5 spot on Murray State’s all-time scoring list. She passes Jackie Thomas’ (2000-03) 25 to break into the top five.
For Strader, two goals meant the first multi-goal performance of her career, while the assists for Barber and Young were also their first-career assists. Cole also picked up her second assist of the campaign in the win.
For the Racers, the OVC title is their fifth (2008, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2020-21) regular-season crown. Clinching the No. 1 seed with one match left to play, the Racers also earned the right to host this year’s OVC Tournament, which will take place on April 15 (semifinals) and April 17 (final) where they will seek their fifth (2009, 2015, 2017, 2018) OVC Tournament trophy.
The Racers will conclude the regular season at home on Tuesday against Eastern Illinois. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.
