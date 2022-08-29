CINCINNATI — Murray State fell to 0-4 in its soccer season Sunday with a 2-0 loss at Cincinnati.
This came on the heels of a 4-1 defeat Thursday night against Samford in Birmingham, Alabama.
Sunday, the Racers found the Bearcats (2-0-2) very tough to crack as they were outshot by a 12-3 margin. Keeper Jenna Villacres did what she could with five saves.
In Thursday’s loss, the Racers ran into a Bulldog club that has started its season by winning its first three matches. Morgan Bodker broke the shutout in the final 11 minutes by finding the net off a Hailey Cole assist.
Samford outshot the Racers by an 18-11 margin.
