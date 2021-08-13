MURRAY — The Murray State women’s soccer team was defeated by the Samford Bulldogs, 2-1, on Thursday afternoon at Cutchin Field.
Rebecca Kubin’s goal in the 37th minute tied the game at 1-1. Kubin’s goal was assisted by Chloe Barnthouse. The Racers and Bulldogs each were able to put five shots on goal on nine total shots for the exhibition contest.
Coach Matt Lodge said that, despite the loss, there were several positive takeaways from today’s scrimmage.
“I’m really happy with the way we fought back in the second half today,” Lodge said. “We were able to hold them to one shot in the second half, which is a pretty good stat for us to have defensively.”
Samford posted their first goal in the 20th minute and the go- ahead score in the 38th minute.
Both the Racers and Bulldogs entered the game ranked inside the top 60 in the NCAA D-I women’s soccer rankings. Lodge was happy to have a scrimmage with a top-level opponent like Samford.
“That’s one reason I love playing Samford in the preseason,”he said. “They really get you prepared for a lot of these better, more athletic teams. In preparation for the regular season, we want our speed of play to improve and attacking the opposing defense is one of the things that will be implemented in our training schedule.”
The Racers begin the 21st season in program history when they host Missouri State at Cutchin Field next Thursday, Aug. 19. The game will be carried live on ESPN+ and live stats will be provided on GoRacers.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.