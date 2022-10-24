DES MOINES, Iowa — Murray State women’s soccer looked to pick up a point in their Sunday matchup with Drake before the Bulldogs were able to net a goal in the 86th minute to win 1-0 in the regular season finale of 2022.
MSU was able to put up nine shots in the game while putting four shots on goal against the Bulldogs. Freshman Mary Hardy and midfield duo Hailey Cole and Lauren Payne were all able to get a shot on target along with senior Marti Floyd.
