ST. CHARLES, Mo. — The Murray State women’s soccer team dropped Thursday’s match to Lindenwood, 1-0.
The Racers were scoreless with the Lions until the 83rd minute, when Lindenwood’s Anna Johnson netted the ball above the goalie’s reach from the left side from 12 yards out.
Sydney Etter and Tori Schrimpf took two shots apiece, with both of them putting one shot on target. Morgan Parker and Sami Wilson both put their only shot in frame.
Morgan Bodker, Audrey Henry and Mary Hardy all played the full 90 minutes.
The Racers now look ahead to its matchup with UT Martin on Sunday for its third of four-straight road matches.
