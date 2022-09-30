MURRAY — The freshmen duo of Mary Hardy and Sydney Etter played big roles in Murray State’s 3-1 win over Indiana State on Thursday at Cutchin Field. The win gives Murray State their first win in the Missouri Valley Conference in any sport as new members of the league this season.

 After conceding to the Sycamores in the ninth minute of the match, the Racers would have to dig deep as they continued to trail into the 77th minute of the match. A poor deflection from the ISU defense sent the ball into their own net for an own goal to level the scoring at 1-1. The Racers capitalized on the opportunity attacking the net for two more goals in the final four minutes of the match.