MURRAY — The Murray State women’s soccer team is slated to face off with Chattanooga in an exhibition match at 1 p.m. today on the pitch of Cutchin Field.

The Racers head into the 2023 campaign returning their top three scorers in sophomores Mary Hardy and Sydney Etter and graduate student Saraya Young. Hardy led the way for MSU in the 2022 season with five goals, along with Etter and Young splitting four goals apiece. Young led the team in points (16) last season.

