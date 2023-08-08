MURRAY — The Murray State women’s soccer team is slated to face off with Chattanooga in an exhibition match at 1 p.m. today on the pitch of Cutchin Field.
The Racers head into the 2023 campaign returning their top three scorers in sophomores Mary Hardy and Sydney Etter and graduate student Saraya Young. Hardy led the way for MSU in the 2022 season with five goals, along with Etter and Young splitting four goals apiece. Young led the team in points (16) last season.
Murray State will also see goalkeeper Jenna Villacres return for her final season at MSU, carrying a career sub-2 goal against average heading into the season.
The Racers ended their inaugural season in the Missouri Valley Conference in the conference tournament championship, falling short to Missouri State by just a single goal.
Murray State will travel to Evansville, Indiana, to face Southern Indiana in its final exhibition match on Aug. 12 before the regular season home opener against Grambling State on Aug. 18.
