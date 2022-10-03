Tori Schrimpf

Murray State's Tori Schrimpf (23) and an Illinois-Chicago player fight for the ball Sunday afternoon at Cutchin Field in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY — After getting the program’s first Missouri Valley Conference soccer win Thursday, Murray State was looking to continue the momentum Sunday against Illinois-Chicago.

And things were looking good. Murray State was up a goal as the match entered the final 10 minutes and had narrowly missed adding to the lead. However, in soccer, all that is needed to change a match is one play and UIC got it with a goal off a long throw-in to escape Cutchin Field with a 1-1 tie.