MURRAY — After getting the program’s first Missouri Valley Conference soccer win Thursday, Murray State was looking to continue the momentum Sunday against Illinois-Chicago.
And things were looking good. Murray State was up a goal as the match entered the final 10 minutes and had narrowly missed adding to the lead. However, in soccer, all that is needed to change a match is one play and UIC got it with a goal off a long throw-in to escape Cutchin Field with a 1-1 tie.
“We’re always happy to get the point (for a tie), but some draws feel like wins and others feel like losses. This one feels like a loss, if I’m quite honest,” said Murray State Head Coach Matt Lodge, whose team (2-7-2 overall and 1-1-1 in Valley play) exploded for three goals in the final 12 minutes Thursday to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 3-1 win over Indiana State, also at Cutchin.
“I thought was going to turn the tide, then we’re the ones that concedes a soft goal in the final 10 minutes today. We need to have a little bit of thicker skin and see things out and punish teams when we can.”
Murray State had the late lead courtesy of forward Lauren Payne, who took a Saraya Young through-ball and shoveled it past the keeper and into the right side of the net only seven minutes into the match. The Flames (1-5-3, 1-1-1 in the Valley) got the equalizer with less than nine minutes left in the second half as Frankie Fredericks was able to find space and bury a shot in the left side of the net after Kaitlyn Montague’s long throw into the box that was pin-balled for a few seconds before Fredericks’ shot.
Prior to that, Murray State had two great chances to put the match out of reach by the same player. However, defender Audrey Henry just missed on a 25-yard rocket over the crossbar, then hit the crossbar with a header off a corner from Grace Bodker, both within a few minutes of each other.
Lodge said he has moved Henry up to the front the past three matches with several opportunities being the result. n
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.