MURRAY — The Murray State women’s soccer team will travel to St. Charles, Missouri to face off with Lindenwood at noon today at Hunter Stadium.
The Racers met with the Lions for the two teams’ first all-time meeting in 2022, defeating Lindenwood, 3-1, at Cutchin Field in Murray.
The Racers are coming off their first win of the season, a 2-0 shutout against the Jackson State Tigers Sunday in Jackson, Tennessee, with goals scored by graduate student Grace Bodker and sophomore Mary Hardy.
Through the first four matches of the season, Hardy leads the team in points (4), shots (8), shots on goal (4), while playing the fifth-most minutes on the team. With her goal against JSU, Bodker notched her first game-winning goal of her Murray State career.
Graduate student Jenna Villacres recorded six saves on 10 shots faced in 90 minutes in-goal in the shutout against Jackson State. Morgan Bodker, Hannah Carter and Audrey Henry have yet to be subbed off the pitch through four matches.
Lindenwood is off to a 1-2 start to begin the 2023 season, winning their home opener over Chicago State. The Lions scored two goals in each half, defeating the Cougars 4-2. Senior Mia Corrigan, who was named OVC Offensive Player of the Week, scored two goals on two shots for Lindenwood. Goalie Erika Anstine earned her first career win against Chicago State, recording three saves on eight shots faced.
The Lions ended the 2022 regular season 6-8-3 as the No. 5 seed in the OVC tournament. The Lions won through two rounds, defeating SEMO in penalty kicks in the second round. The Lions’ campaign ended after falling to Tennessee Tech, 5-0, in the semifinals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.