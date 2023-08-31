Shiny happy Racers

Sunday’s win at Jackson State brought smiles to the Murray State players as it marked their first victory of the season after a slow start.

 DAVID EATON/ Murray State Athletics

MURRAY — The Murray State women’s soccer team will travel to St. Charles, Missouri to face off with Lindenwood at noon today at Hunter Stadium.

The Racers met with the Lions for the two teams’ first all-time meeting in 2022, defeating Lindenwood, 3-1, at Cutchin Field in Murray.

