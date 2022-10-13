MURRAY — Following a memorable week of success, Murray State women’s soccer heads to Carbondale, Illinois, tonight for what amounts to the program’s most important  matchup so far since entering the Missouri Valley Conference.

Murray State will face Southern Illinois at 6 p.m. at the Hartzog Track and Field Complex. Both teams are tied at 3-1-2 in Valley play, along with Illinois-Chicago, for third place. 

