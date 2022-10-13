MURRAY — Following a memorable week of success, Murray State women’s soccer heads to Carbondale, Illinois, tonight for what amounts to the program’s most important matchup so far since entering the Missouri Valley Conference.
Murray State will face Southern Illinois at 6 p.m. at the Hartzog Track and Field Complex. Both teams are tied at 3-1-2 in Valley play, along with Illinois-Chicago, for third place.
Last season, when the Racers were still members of the Ohio Valley Conference, they defeated the Salukis 3-1 at Cutchin Field.
The Racers have won three of their last five matches and have not lost in that stretch. The highlight was a 2-1 upset win at Valley leader Missouri State.
“Massive,” was how Racers Head Coach Matt Lodge described that win.”For us, that helped get our name in the (Valley) mix. All we can do is take care of our games and finish as high as we can go.”
Senior Saraya Young has become the catalyst for Murray State after winning Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Week and earning a spot on the College Soccer News National Team of the Week. Young put together two goals and four assists in the Racers wins over Missouri State and Illinois State a week ago and boosted herself to the top of the league in assists (7), assists per game (0.58), and points (11).
Fellow senior Lauren Payne and freshman Sydney Etter have become two of the biggest goal-scoring threats in the league with four goals each. Payne has scored in Murray State’s last three games, while Etter pieced together the first hat trick in the league this season in the 7-3 win over Illinois State on Sunday in Murray.
Mary Hardy continues to show top-notch quality as a freshman with another goal in the seven-goal effort to bring her season goal contributions to three goals and two assists.
In the past week, Murray State has jumped to the top of the conference in several offensive categories with 21 goals and 1.50 goals per match. MSU has also moved up in the conference standings to a tie for second place. The Racers are the fifth most accurate team nationally with a .574 shooting percentage.
SIU comes into the match at 6-3-3 overall and 3-1-2 in MVC play and are tied with MSU and Illinois-Chicago for second on the conference table. The Salukis are outscoring opponents 15-13 this season while being outshot 140-126.
Emma Spotak leads SIU with three goals and an assist on the season. The Salukis have 10 goalscorers this campaign with four players having multi-goal efforts.
Maddy Alaluf has anchored the goalkeeping efforts for Southern Illinois with 51 saves and an .823 save percentage in nearly 1000 minutes in goal.
There will be no streaming coverage of the matchup while live stats can be found on GoRacers.com.
