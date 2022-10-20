MURRAY — Missouri Valley Conference points and assists leader Saraya Young leads Murray State women’s soccer as they face Northern Iowa today at 3 p.m. at UNI Soccer Field in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The Racers currently sit at sixth in the MVC standings with each of their two games this week vital to conference tournament seeding.

 Young continues to show her impressive offensive prowess with another goal in MSU’s last match against Valparaiso. The senior looks to be one of the front-runners for Offensive Player of the Year in the Valley leading the league in goal contributions (10) this season.