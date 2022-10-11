MURRAY — After a rough start to its first season as a member of the Missouri Valley Conference, it appears Murray State soccer has found itself.
Sunday, the Racers followed a huge upset win at Valley leader Missouri State with its highest scoring output since 2009 as they took a 7-3 win over Illinois State at Cutchin Field.
That left the Racers at 3-1-2 in conference play and now in a three-way tie with Illinois-Chicago and Southern Illinois for third in The Valley.
“We’re pretty confident now. We’re undefeated five (matches) in a row (where the Racers are 3-0-2 in that stretch). This is our first back-to-back wins of the year and anytime you score seven goals, you’e got to be pretty happy and pretty confident,” said Murray State Head Coach Matt Lodge, whose team (4-7-3 overall) was sitting at 1-7-1 overall after dropping its Valley opener to fellow former Ohio Valley Conference member Belmont on Sept. 22 in Murray.
“We’re not all the way back yet, but hopefully we’re turning our season around.”
The emergence of freshman forward Sydney Etter and senior forward Saraya Young has been at the forefront of the comeback. Young had her first hat trick at Murray State on Sunday, as she supplied three assists and a goal of her own.
Two of Etter’s goals came in the opening nine minutes, one off a Young cross. Young had the third goal with 27:45 left in the first half off a Megan Wilson assist to make the score 3-0. However, the Redbirds (2-12-1, 0-6-1) showed that they wanted to fight by scoring twice to cut the lead to a single goal before Wilson’s free kick became an assist as teammate Mary Hardy used it to drill an 18-yard shot for a 4-2 lead in the final five minutes before halftime.
The Redbirds, though, were not finished, as Katherine Felton’s rebound goal cut the lead to 4-3 in the opening 30-plus seconds of the second half.
However, the biggest issue for Illinois State on this day — live-ball turnovers on their side of the field — paved the way for the Racers to gain breathing room as Lauren Payne ripped a shot after teammate Audrey Henry got the ball off a turnover to up the lead to 5-3 with 21:18 to go. Live-ball turnovers accounted for four of Murray State’s goals.
Etter earned her first hat trick as a collegian with 13:48 left after Young made a great run off an outstanding Hardy throw-in. Etter’s shot into the right side made the score 6-3. The final goal was also the result of the Racers’ relentless pressure Sunday as they were able to hold the ball in the Redbird zone for about five straight minutes, forcing several corner kicks in the process, before senior Parker Greer scored her first career goal off a Grace Bodker lob from the left side with 7:44 to seal the win.
“I think something we’ve done all season is we’ve done well with pressing the ball into good areas, but we haven’t’ punished teams,” Lodge said of how that changed on Sunday.”We were definitely clinical in front of the goal. We only had 15 shots, but we had seven goals.
“I’d say that’s efficient.”
