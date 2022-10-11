Greer scores

Murray State's Parker Greer (28), a Murray High alum, prepares to score her first-career goal Sunday against Illinois State.

 DAVID EATON/Murray State Athletics

MURRAY — After a rough start to its first season as a member of the Missouri Valley Conference, it appears Murray State soccer has found itself.

Sunday, the Racers followed a huge upset win at Valley leader Missouri State with its highest scoring output since 2009 as they took a 7-3 win over Illinois State at Cutchin Field.