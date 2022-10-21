CEDAR FALLS, Iowa —Two weeks ago, Murray State seemed to be a player in the Missouri Valley Conference race.
The Racers had just stunned first-place Missouri State on the road and had scored seven goals in a win against Illinois State to gallop; their way into a tie for third place. What has followed has been one disappointment after another.
Two close losses, at Southern Illinois and at home to Valparaiso, stopped a five-match unbeaten streak. Then, came Thursday where Murray State could never get going against host Northern Iowa, falling 3-0 to drop to 4-9-3 overall and 3-4-2 in conference play.
UNI (5-5-6, 2-2-5) entered having tied its last five matches. Thursday, though, the Panthers had their offense operating at a high level as they outshot the Racers, 12-11, though Murray State did have a 7-5 edge in shots on goal. The bottom line is UNI made its opportunities count.
UNI took the lead less than 18 minutes into the match on a goal by Lauren Heinsch. That 1-0 edge held up until a little less than 40 minutes left in the match when the Panthers scored twice in about two minutes to pad the lead. Sophia Meier and Sydney Burskey’s tallies increased the lead to what proved to be an insurmountable margin on this day.
Something else that was uncharacteristic for Murray State Thursday was the corner kick stat line. Where the Racers have been the ones gaining more opportunities in this category, it was UNI owning an 8-3 edge in this match.
