MURRAY — Murray State soccer travels to Ruston, Louisiana to take on Louisiana Tech for a 7 p.m. matchup tonight that will mark the season opemer for the Racers.
Murray State took the matchup with the Bulldogs last season 3-2 in Murray.
The Racers return their top goal scorer and playmaker from a season ago in preseason All Missouri Valley Conference members Chloe Barnthouse and Hailey Cole. Barnthouse has scored 12 career goals for the Racers in her first two seasons while Cole has dished out eight assists in her two seasons at MSU.
MSU brings in several new faces with eight freshmen joining the roster this season along with four transfers. The Racers will still have plenty of experience on the pitch with eight seniors and 11 juniors on the roster in 2022.
Murray State was picked to finish third in the preseason coaches poll of the Racers’ new home, the Missouri Valley Conference. Murray State will play its first season in that league after being a founding member of the Ohio Valley Conference.
Scouting Report
Louisiana Tech finished 2021 at 6-8-3, while going 2-4-2 in Conference USA matchups.
The Bulldogs have three seniors and seven juniors on their roster this season. Defender Josie Studer is the top returning goal scorer for Louisiana Tech.
