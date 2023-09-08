G Bodker and Tate

Murray State's Reagan Tate (5) fights for the ball as teammate Grace Bodker (24) follows the play earlier this season against Grambling State at Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

NORMAN, Okla. — The Murray State women’s soccer team dropped Thursday’s match in Norman, Oklahoma, to the Oklahoma Sooners, 5-1.

The Sooners scored first early in the sixth minute on a goal by OU’s Leonie Weber on an assist from Alexis Washington. 70 seconds later, Sydney Etter would score her first goal of the season to tie it on assists from Mary Hardy and Saraya Young.

