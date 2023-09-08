NORMAN, Okla. — The Murray State women’s soccer team dropped Thursday’s match in Norman, Oklahoma, to the Oklahoma Sooners, 5-1.
The Sooners scored first early in the sixth minute on a goal by OU’s Leonie Weber on an assist from Alexis Washington. 70 seconds later, Sydney Etter would score her first goal of the season to tie it on assists from Mary Hardy and Saraya Young.
The two teams were even until the 27th minute when Hawkins netted her first goal on an assist by Hadley Murrell. With just over five minutes left in the first half, Hawkins would extend the Sooners’ lead to two.
Oklahoma started the second half with goals in the 50th and 52nd minute. Hawkins netted the first goal of the half to give her a hat trick for the match and Murrell her second assist, followed by Weber less than two minutes later on an assist from Michelle Pak.
Murray State will be back on the home pitch at Cutchin Field on Sunday, September 10 to take on SEMO at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.