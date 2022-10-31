CARBONDALE, Ill. — Saraya Young’s goal with less than a minute left in the second overtime period Sunday gave Murray State a dramatic 2-1 win over host Southern Illinois in the second round of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.
This was a rematch of the teams’ match a few weeks ago, also in Carbondale, that was won by SIU (8-5-4) on a penalty kick with about five minutes left in regulation. Sunday, the Racers (6-11-3) got their revenge and continued their season because of it.
Young scored unassisted with 52 seconds left in the second extra period. This came after teammate Mary Hardy tied the match, 1-1, with a goal with a little more than 11 minutes left off a Camille Barber assist. SIU had taken the lead with a goal about 30 minutes into the contest.
Early in the match, the Salukis had the better of the action, taking a significant lead in both shots and corner kicks. However, as the match grew later, it was the Racers imposing their will.
When all was said and done, the Racers owned a 12-10 advantage in total shots, a 5-4 edge in shots on goal and, after trailing 3-0 in corners, the Racers ended with a 5-3 edge in that category.
The equalizing goal seemed to be a matter of time as it came after a sequence in which the Racers had kept the Salukis pinned in their end of the field for several minutes. That pressure finally broke through the SIU defense with Hardy’s goal the result.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.