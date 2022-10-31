Murray State scores

Murray State players Hailey Cole (11) and Tori Schrimpf (right) arrive to join the celebration of teammates Audrey Henry (8) and Mary Hardy after Hardy's tying goal in the second half of Sunday's 2-1 double-overtime win over Southern Illinois in the second round of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in Carbondale, Illinois.

 DAVID EATON/Murray State Athletics

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Saraya Young’s goal with less than a minute left in the second overtime period Sunday gave Murray State a dramatic 2-1 win over host Southern Illinois in the second round of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

This was a rematch of the teams’ match a few weeks ago, also in Carbondale, that was won by SIU (8-5-4) on a penalty kick with about five minutes left in regulation. Sunday, the Racers (6-11-3) got their revenge and continued their season because of it. 