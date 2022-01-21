MURRAY — Coach Matt Lodge and the Murray State women’s soccer program announced the signing of Megan Wilson on Thursday morning.
“Megan is a fantastic addition to our program. She is a ball-playing center-back that will help us build and be on the front foot,” Lodge said. “She has had a great soccer education so far, working with one of the best teams in England, we look forward to helping her develop and grow as a player and person.”
A Maidstone, England native, Wilson comes to Murray State from the English Premier League side West Ham United after playing two seasons for the Hammers’ under 21’s team.
Wilson intends to major in psychology while at Murray State and will join the team in the fall of 2022.
