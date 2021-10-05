CHARLESTON, Ill. — The Murray State Women’s Soccer team fell at the hands of Eastern Illinois on Sunday 2-1 at Lakeside Field in Charleston, Illinois. The defeat moves the Racers to 6-5 on the season and 1-1 in OVC play.
All goals in the match were scored in the first 45 minutes with Murray State taking the early lead on a ninth minute goal by Freshman Reyna Mijangos on an assist from Rebecca Kubin.
Eastern Illinois would score goals in the 33rd and 39th minutes to take the lead and would not concede another Murray State goal to give them the win.
On the day the Racers would put up 25 shots with 11 being on goal. Saraya Young, Chloe Barnthouse, and Mijangos would all have multiple shots on goal in the match.
The Racers will take the field again on Thursday (Oct. 7) at 6:30 pm when they travel to Nashville, Tennessee to take on Belmont.
